Morgan Stanley Has $35.05 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $35,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,502,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 231,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 190,591 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,842,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 139,247 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

