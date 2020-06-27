Morgan Stanley Has $34.78 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,287,514 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 66,960 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $34,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after acquiring an additional 454,880 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,256,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,971,000 after buying an additional 384,638 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $8,795,000. Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,127,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $2,338,000.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CQP. Barclays upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.