Morgan Stanley Has $34.44 Million Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.31% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $34,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 188,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44,839 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $909,000.

CFO opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $54.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th.

