Morgan Stanley Has $33.98 Million Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,320 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of TD Ameritrade worth $33,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

