Morgan Stanley Has $33.70 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $33,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,728,000 after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,133,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,119,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 175,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

