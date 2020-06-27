Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 94,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of State Street worth $36,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.81.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

