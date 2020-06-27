Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $36,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $12,445,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $588,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $1,553,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 45.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,691,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 998.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,104.93 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,110.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,067.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,215.88.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.