Morgan Stanley Buys 6,016 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of W W Grainger worth $34,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $293.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.82. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

