Morgan Stanley Buys 29,763 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.73% of Daqo New Energy worth $35,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $727,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

NYSE DQ opened at $69.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Daqo New Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $168.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.