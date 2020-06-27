Morgan Stanley Acquires 666,978 Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Criteo worth $34,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Criteo by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Criteo by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRTO stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Criteo SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $712.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo SA will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRTO. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

