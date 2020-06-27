Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Mint Corp (CVE:MIT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Mint shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 4,900 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $7.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05.

Mint Company Profile (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated payment solutions primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and reporting of the cards and related activities to government authorities.

