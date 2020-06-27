Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.28 and its 200 day moving average is $170.18. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

