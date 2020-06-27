Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Blue Whale Capital LLP’s Largest Position

Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,280 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 12.9% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,538,416 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $715,754,000 after buying an additional 300,964 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 136,094 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 24,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.18. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

