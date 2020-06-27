Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Shares of Melco International Development Ltd (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.94. Melco International Development shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

About Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Cyprus. It operates through two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

