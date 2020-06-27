Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Raised to $17.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,219,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,059.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 544,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 504.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,041 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

