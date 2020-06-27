Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.38). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 504.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 623,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,059.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 544,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,075,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.