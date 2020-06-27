Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,149 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

