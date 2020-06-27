Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 123,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,538,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

NYSE:GFI opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.