Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 819,965 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 39.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,272,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 819,965 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 75.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE:AR opened at $2.34 on Friday. Antero Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.