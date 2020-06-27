Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,826.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 775,823 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 744,780 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 722,518 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,756,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,765,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $584.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.10 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

