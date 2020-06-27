Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $716,000 Investment in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Herman Miller as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 45,969 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.56. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.