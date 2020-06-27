Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $818,000 in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RXN. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,891,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,892,000 after acquiring an additional 304,748 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,582,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after acquiring an additional 126,627 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXN. Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,277.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 71,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,257,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,261.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXN opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

