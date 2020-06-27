Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $581,000 in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $566,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,708 shares of company stock worth $7,962,315. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.