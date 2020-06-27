Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $542,000 in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Masonite International Corp has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.40.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.66 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.22%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $227,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOOR. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masonite International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

