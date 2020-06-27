Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $515,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probabilities Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 316.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 79.9% during the first quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 56,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87,350.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

