Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $503,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 824.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

