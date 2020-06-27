Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $423,000 in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $19,256,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 80.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,568 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 76.0% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 271,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 117,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $629,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRGO opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

