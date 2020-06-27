Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,662 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 54.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 751.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,095.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Corey Ian Sanders bought 16,720 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,971.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 411,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,771.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.