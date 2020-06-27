Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $728,000 Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 83.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,872 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,105,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

