Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $581,000 Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 282,017 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.11% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBBY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after buying an additional 2,270,568 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,634,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 1,578,608 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,318,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after buying an additional 720,037 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 944,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBBY. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

