Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $484,000 Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250,480 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Navient were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Navient by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 443,020 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Navient by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Navient by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,840,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after purchasing an additional 313,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 460,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 336,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

NAVI opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

