Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,180 Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,232 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,913,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,486,000 after purchasing an additional 181,064 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 577,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,840,000 after buying an additional 180,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,122,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. Nevro Corp has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.75.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.