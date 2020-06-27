Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Shares in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,146,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,073,000 after acquiring an additional 356,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,768 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,699,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,086,000 after acquiring an additional 67,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,309,000 after acquiring an additional 208,152 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

FAF stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

