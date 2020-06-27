Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,421,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 68,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 58,009 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Unum Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 245,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Unum Group stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

