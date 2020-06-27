Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.33.
NASDAQ MASI opened at $217.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.91. Masimo has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91.
In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $605,260.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,614 shares of company stock valued at $68,568,918 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,741,000 after acquiring an additional 956,488 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $142,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $70,588,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $57,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 65.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after acquiring an additional 302,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
