Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.33.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $217.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.91. Masimo has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $605,260.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,614 shares of company stock valued at $68,568,918 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,741,000 after acquiring an additional 956,488 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $142,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $70,588,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $57,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 65.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after acquiring an additional 302,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

