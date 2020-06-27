Man Wah (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Man Wah (OTCMKTS:NWITY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Man Wah from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

NWITY opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Man Wah has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

