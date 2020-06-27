Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $695,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,581.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

