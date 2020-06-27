Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.30 and a 200-day moving average of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,581.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.