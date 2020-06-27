Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Stake Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,588 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 739.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.