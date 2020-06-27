Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCBC shares. BidaskClub raised Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.