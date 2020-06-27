Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $5.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.40 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Lithium Americas had a net margin of 835.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $817,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

