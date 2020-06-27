Legal & General Group Plc Sells 276,972 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 276,972 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.29% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,445 shares during the period. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $34,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after acquiring an additional 739,974 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $9,571,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 390,899 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

FLR stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

