KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

