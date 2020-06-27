KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KB Home from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE KBH opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.43%. KB Home’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in KB Home by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

