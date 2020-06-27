JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)

SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOLVY. Berenberg Bank cut SOLVAY S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of SOLVY opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. SOLVAY S A/S has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

