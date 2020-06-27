JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)

TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded TODS S P A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. TODS S P A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TDPAY opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. TODS S P A/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

