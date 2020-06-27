Joho Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Joho Capital LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 30.2% of Joho Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Joho Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $116,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,157,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,038 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $3,486,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.28 and a 200-day moving average of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.