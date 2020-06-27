John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.81

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and traded as high as $23.11. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 47,600 shares traded.
The firm has a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%.
John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
