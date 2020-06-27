John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.81

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and traded as high as $23.11. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 47,600 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 166.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 23.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

