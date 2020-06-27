JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.93

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $8.27. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 36,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

Get JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.