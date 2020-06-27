Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.33.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $186.11 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $356,690.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,610. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.